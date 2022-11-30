LOOK: The world’s most travelled destinations for 2022

As the year draws to an end, 2022 has been a year of recovery and rebirth. After three full years of lockdown due to the pandemic, travel is picking up with more people exploring the world and rediscovering the meaning of being alive. Going into 2023, people are eager to explore the world with our travel bucket list increasing as we discover more dreamy destinations to conqueror.

Travel has many benefits including making you happier, allowing you to disconnect and recharge, reducing stress and anxiety, exposing you to different cultures and new things whilst also boosting your creativity and making you physically healthier. From catching planes, to sailing or cruising the deep blue, being comfy on a scenic coach or just a short road trip to your favourite destination, there is always a lesson that comes with leaving the house. Sinking your feet in beach, hearing the waves roaring with life, summit or hiking mountain peaks, kayaking through meandering rivers, trekking through forest and foliage or viewing game on a safari, travel is a full sensory experience.

Here are the most travelled destinations or your favourite places to voyage, according to data from Vitality Travel. London, Britain A redBus on Oxford Street providing tourists with tours of London. Picture: Unsplash London simply is. As the capital of the western world, it comes as no surprise that this city is on the list of the most frequented destinations in the world. This city offers endless education and work opportunities.

The city is also a cultural melting pot and this mixing of culture is great for its gastronomy, you have a variety of cuisine from all of the world to choose from. No city does bespoke like London with its classic English charm. Explore the city’s museums, cultural exhibitions, art, palaces and beautiful parks. There is always something to do. If you are ever in this part of the world, consider a stay at the highly rated five star hotel, The Ritz. This haven on Piccadilly is known for its historic elegance, impeccable service, impressive suites, and legendary Afternoon Tea. A stay at this hotel starts at R26 441.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates The Burj Al Arab is also a prominent feature on the Dubai skyline. Picture: Pexels As a place famous for superlatives, such as the world’s biggest skyscraper and largest mall, it’s not surprising that people flock to Dubai’s shores. Dubai is home to some of the world’s grandest and most luxurious hotels, offering guests five-star experiences making it a serious contender for the title of the most luxurious city in the world. The city also offers world-class shopping experiences making it famous among tourists. The emirate is able to offer visitors the perfect mix of a cosmopolitan city with traditional aspects of the local culture.

The city is attractive for expats as people who relocate long-term to Dubai can legitimately earn their salary free from income tax. Popular places to visit include the Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Fountain, The Dubai Mall, Ski Dubai and the Adventure Waterpark. For a luxury stay, consider the Burj Al Arab, a 7 star hotel at R39 441 a night. Mauritius

Shangri-La Le Touessrok Resort and Spa in Mauritius. Picture: Unsplash Mauritius is a nature paradise with beautiful white sand beaches and turquoise water. It’s a great destination for a family vacation, romantic couples’ getaway, wedding destination and an ideal escape for those who love luxury resorts and pampering. This small gem in the middle of the Indian Ocean is a melting pot of people from different cultures, religions and ethnicities. The island has a coastline of about 150km and one its beaches, Le Morne, is a Unesco World Heritage site.

In the district of Port Louis, lies the Aapravasi Ghat, also a Unesco Heritage Site where the modern indentured labour diaspora began. Popular tourist attractions include Charamel Park, Ganga Talao Lake, and Black River Gorge National Park. Shangri-La Le Touessrok is a top rated five star hotel that costs R17 663 per night. Geneva, Switzerland

The peace capital of the world with the Alpine Mountains in the background. Picture: Pexels Geneva might not be the capital of Switzerland but its known for its cosmopolitan lifestyle and being the headquarters of numerous organisations and companies, including Cern, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the UN and The World Bank. It thus takes the title of peace capital of the world. It’s the perfect business and leisure destination with its excellent cuisine and finance, next to sites such as the Alpine Mountains and Lake Geneva. The city serves as a great base for nature adventures where one can ski on the Alpine slopes in winter or take hiking adventures, biking tours, paragliding, and all kinds of water sports on Lake Geneva in summer.

Since Geneva is a city of diplomats, its also a cultural melting pot and you’re bound to come across different languages and people from around the world in the city. There’s even a wide range of choices for dining, with restaurants serving cuisines from different continents. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel de la Paix, Geneva has excellent reviews and costs R15 359 a night if you need to rest your head in comfort. Phuket, Thailand

Phuket in Thailand is one of the most affordable travel destinations in the world. Picture: Unsplash Phuket is one of the best travel destinations in the world. The island has more than 30 pristine beaches with beautiful palm trees and breathtaking blue waters. Thailand is known as an affordable destination with an enticing nightlife where young and old frequent. The island is also known for its Thai cuisine which can be enjoyed from local street stalls to fine dining restaurants. Tourists get to enjoy water activities including snorkelling and scuba diving and other activities including quad biking, white water rafting, kayaking, zip-lining, surfing, cable skiing, wakeboarding. You can also climb up to the Big Buddha, experience a jungle safari, visit Tiger Kingdom or visit temples and the Elephant Sanctuary.