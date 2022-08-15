LOOK: Top 8 ski resorts in France

France is the perfect place for a winter break with a partner, friends and family. It has great snow conditions, charming chalets, picturesque villages and the highest ski resort in Europe. If you are wondering which Alpine destination is best for you, here is a list of the best snowcapped resorts.

Alpe d’Huez The vibrant resort of Alpe d’Huez has some of France’s best snow conditions. Picture: Instagram Located high on a plateau in the centre of the French Alps, the vibrant resort of Alpe d’Huez has some of France’s best snow conditions for downhill and off-piste skiing. Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine is one of the world’s largest ski areas and boasts one of the greatest unbroken verticals in the world - the 16km long Sarenne descent. With more than 250 km of slopes, Alpe d’Huez caters for skiers of all abilities and non-skiers will enjoy the array of non-ski activities from yoga, snow hiking, dog-sledding and the indulgent Club Med Spa by PAYOT.

Groups of friends and couples will love reconnecting within the cosiness of Club Med Alpe d’Huez and the nearly 300 days of sunshine the resort enjoys due to its prime location. The resort also has a wide variety of activities on offer, including great evening entertainment with live shows, music and DJ sets. Les Arcs Panorama Les Arcs Panorama is a family friendly ski resort. Picture: Supplied In the Tarentaise valley of Savoie in the ski domain of Paradiski, one of the largest ski areas in the world, lies Club Med Les Arc Panorama, a destination that has long been popular with skiers.

With some of the most beautiful and peaceful forest runs to glide through on skis, snowboard or a ski lift, it is perfect for and much-loved by beginners. This family-friendly resort has an amazing kids club for children aged 4 months to 17 years old complete with an innovative family restaurant where kids can treat their parents to dinner! For a more luxurious touch, the resort has the Belvedere Luxury Space, where one can enjoy champagne every evening.

La Rosière View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❄️ La Rosière 🏔 (@larosiere1850) Spoil your family with a stay in the friendly Franco-Italian resort of Club Med La Rosière, situated at 1,858 metres in the Savoie region of France. It’s the only Franco-Italian ski resort in the northern Alps and shares the spectacular San Bernado ski areas, which links La Rosière with La Thuile in Italy. With its 40 sweeping pistes, the resort is ideal for intermediate skiers and is one of the few where visitors can ski across the border into Italy.

Steeped in history and tradition, it is dotted with charming traditional chalets, and almost all the slopes have fabulous views of the dramatic mountainscapes. With its Alpine character, it is the perfect resort for families and offers childcare for kids from 4 months old. Due to its close proximity to Mont Blanc (the highest mountain in the Alps) and the Col de Petit Saint-Bernard Mountain pass, La Rosière guarantees a long ski season.

Peisey Vallandry Peisey-Vallandry is a magical destination surrounded by pine forests and dramatic mountain peaks. Picture: Instagram Nothing highlights the best the Alps have to offer than Peisey-Vallandry. At an incredible 1600m in the Tarentaise Valley, it is a magical destination surrounded by pine forests and dramatic mountain peaks. If you are looking for a family-friendly destination, Peisey offers fun activities for both skiers and non-skiers.

With skiing and snowboarding lessons for all levels, active holidaymakers will be delighted by the spectacular slopes to play on. Non-skiers have a variety of relaxing, enjoyable activities like snow-shoe- walking through the pine forests to explore the countryside, and the CARITA Spa, which is the perfect spot to unwind and relax with an indulgent treatment. Tignes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tignes | Stade Naturel (@tignesofficiel) One of the more vibrant and lively ski areas, Val Claret in the Tignes ski resort is a bucket list destination for that active holiday with friends and family. You will be amazed by the 300km of snow-covered terrain to explore and play in. It’s a good choice for early-season skiing that is suitable for all levels. A stay at Club Med Tignes is not complete without experiencing “Vallon de la Sache”, the lost valley, or indulging your senses at the Club Med Spa by Sothys.

Club Med Tignes also has an Exclusive Space which offers personalised butler services for guests and the largest indoor heated pool in the Alps. Val d’Isère Enjoy a luxury ski resort experience like no other at Val d’Isère. Picture: Sent Considered one of the birthplaces of alpine skiing, Val d’Isère is also home to some of the most famous après-ski and clubbing hotspots in the Alps. Don’t miss après-ski fun at Val d’Isère La Folie Douce, dubbed the “highest club in Europe”.

When it comes to accommodation, Club Med Val d’Isère has all you need to enjoy a stay that is luxurious, exclusive and relaxing for the entire family because when you walk through the doors of Club Med Val d’Isère, you get the chance to discover the only Club Med Exclusive Collection resort located in the mountains. This charming resort has seen the greatest champions ski down its mythical slopes and is the ideal setting to experience luxury, intimacy and personal concierge service in this preserved jewel of Savoie. Val Thorens

Val Thorens offers amazing snowfall with great skiing conditions until early April. Picture: Sent Val Thorens is the highest ski resort in Europe, which is 2,300m and offers amazing snowfall with great skiing conditions until early April. It is part of the largest snow playground known as Les Trois Vallées, which has more than 600km of runs and enough space to ensure you never have to ski the same slope twice during a week’s holiday. And it is here you will find the modern Club Med Val Thorens Sensations. With its cutting-edge architecture and design, sleek and modern furniture and dynamic shades of pink and beige, Val Thorens is unlike any resort you’ve experienced before. The resort’s fun atmosphere is amazing for friends and couples.