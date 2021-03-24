LOOK: UK caravan accommodation an Insta-worthy spot for ’yummiest of mummies and daddies’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Away Resorts is upping the ante when it comes to providing Insta-worthy accommodation. The UK company has launched new caravan accommodation that looks like trendy boutique hotel suites – and definitely aimed at the “cool” market. The Esme Accommodation is described as a compact boutique accommodation with suitable amounts of pink for the "coolest of couples, and the yummiest of mummies (and daddies!)." (sic). Picture: Away Resorts Picture: Away Resorts Boasting scandi-style furniture throughout, and the two-bedroom, two-bathroom accommodation offers "opportunities for the perfect Instagram snaps". Away Resorts thinks "you’re going to love this!".

And, they may be right. Most travellers are seeking accommodation that offers Insta-worthy backdrops to showcase to their loved ones.

Esme Accommodation is that and more. The accommodation doesn't skimp on comfort with fresh linen and comfy pillows offering the best night’s sleep.

On its website, it states: "With a look and feel that has been designed by ladies with inspiration taken from all our gorgeous mummies out there, we’ve created something to really wow and something you’ll definitely want to share on your social feed. And being so gorgeous, we also wanted it too to have a name that suits its prettiness too. So with it’s meaning ‘to love’, this holiday home is compact, sophisticated, distinctive, and truly adorable." (sic)

Picture: Away Resorts

Picture: Away Resorts

Picture: Away Resorts

Included in the accommodation is a small kitchenette with crockery, glasses and utensils, an oven and hob, kettle and toaster, fridge, complimentary toiletries and towels, heating, a king-size and twin beds and bathroom. Travellers who book get priority 2.30pm check-in.