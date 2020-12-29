LOOK: Would you stay in Sweden's Ice Hotel? These facts may entice you
For the past 30 years, Icehotel in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden has been building a new hotel every year from ice and snow.
An empty space on Torne River, one of Sweden’s national rivers and last untouched waters, turns into a one of a kind hotel that exudes opulence and something that should be on everyone’s bucket list.
The hotel takes just weeks to create.
This year, 35 artists have created 12 art suites in Icehotel 31 and six new art suites in Icehotel 365 and a ceremony hall for intimate weddings and other celebrations.
Travellers can experience Icehotel 31 from December 11, 2020, to April 11, 2021, then the winter-open part of Icehotel melts down to the Torne River again. The permanent part of the hotel, Icehotel 365, then remains and offers ice and snow experiences all year round.
Here are some cool facts about the Icehotel:
*It boasts 54 cold rooms in Icehotel (12 art suites in Icehotel 31, 24 ice rooms in Icehotel 31, 9 art suites and 9 deluxe suites in Icehotel 365).
*You will find one ice cinema at Icehotel 365.
*563 tons of ice were used to create Icehotel 31.
*22 000 cubic meter of snice, a mix of snow and water, were used to create Icehotel 31. It equals to 10 Olympic swimming pools.
*200 handmade ice crystals were used to create the crystal chandeliers inside Icehotel 31.
* Expect 5 degrees below zero as the temperature inside the Icehotel.
*It took six weeks to create Icehotel 31.
*There are 72 warm hotel rooms and cabins if you get cold feet.
*It was voted World’s leading Icehotel 2020 by The World Travel Awards.