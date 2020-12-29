LOOK: Would you stay in Sweden's Ice Hotel? These facts may entice you

For the past 30 years, Icehotel in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden has been building a new hotel every year from ice and snow.

An empty space on Torne River, one of Sweden’s national rivers and last untouched waters, turns into a one of a kind hotel that exudes opulence and something that should be on everyone’s bucket list.

The hotel takes just weeks to create.

Picture: Ice Hotel website.

This year, 35 artists have created 12 art suites in Icehotel 31 and six new art suites in Icehotel 365 and a ceremony hall for intimate weddings and other celebrations.

Picture: Ice Hotel website.

Travellers can experience Icehotel 31 from December 11, 2020, to April 11, 2021, then the winter-open part of Icehotel melts down to the Torne River again. The permanent part of the hotel, Icehotel 365, then remains and offers ice and snow experiences all year round.