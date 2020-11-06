Lufthansa starts first trial run for Covid-19 antigen rapid tests

Starting November 12, Lufthansa will start the first test runs for comprehensive Covid-19 antigen rapid tests on selected routes between Munich and Hamburg.

In close cooperation with Munich and Hamburg airports as well as with the biotech companies Centogene and the Medicover Group's medical care centre, MVZ Martinsried, the airline is offering its customers the opportunity to be tested for Covid-19 free of charge before departure on two daily flights.

Passengers who do not wish to be tested will be transferred to an alternative flight at no additional cost.

The first test flight with 100 percent negative tested passengers leaves Munich for Hamburg at 9.10am. The second daily flight on which all passengers are tested is LH2059 from Hamburg to Munich.

Once the test is completed, customers receive their test results within 30 to 60 minutes. The boarding pass will be granted once the test shows negative. Alternatively, passengers can present a negative PCR test not older than 48 hours at departure. Passengers need to register in advance and ensure that they have ample time before they depart.