Majorca hotels close due to coronavirus

Majorca, an island in Spain, has been on the bucket list of many travellers. But, due to the coronavirus, many hotels will remain closed until June. According to The Sun, the island has 10 confirmed cases. The Hotel Chain Association (ACH) told local media that there were more cancellations than reservations. It is believed that the cancellation trend will continue for the next five to six weeks. The hotels with less than 30 percent occupation will be closed. However, the guests who decide to travel to the island and have already booked will be moved to other hotels that are opened. According to The Olive Press, Look Mallorca confirmed around 5 booking cancellations in June.

A spokesperson revealed that the luxury villas were cancelled by families who were scared of catching the virus.

The entire industry fears that more cancellations will take place.

President of ACH Gabriel Llobera said the Balearic Islands and other holidays will be affected at Easter.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed sweeping restrictions to prevent people from 26 European countries from travelling to the United States for a month as he responded to mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus.

The president took the dramatic step in a somber Oval Office speech as he battled to address the health and economic shocks to Americans from the sometimes fatal virus and responded to criticism he has not taken the threat seriously enough.

The travel order does not apply to the United Kingdom and Ireland, and does not apply to American citizens.

