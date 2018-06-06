Local presenter Maps Maponyane is living his best life and has not let the cheating rumours affect his money moves.
Maps Maponyane was photographed seated comfortably on a plane just minutes before take off at the OR Tambo International Airport a few days ago.
Dressed in black and his signature spectacles, the South African personality looked ready for another travel adventure.
His caption simply was: “✈ 🙏🏾”
He gave his fans a few hours to ponder his next destination before he revealed his location via another Instagram post the next day.
It was captioned: “Brought Africa to Sicily 🇮🇹🌍✊🏾#ClubMedCefalu #ClubMedSA”
Maponyane, who also visited Sydney and Monaco this year, is in Cefalù, a coastal city in northern Sicily, Italy.
The city is known for its famous Norman cathedral, a 12th-century fortress-like structure with elaborate Byzantine mosaics and soaring twin towers. It is also known for its Mandralisca Museum that is home to archaeological exhibits and a picture gallery with a portrait by Antonello da Messina.
Maponyane visited the Cefalù Cathedral where he wanted to “Seek Peace.”
Seek Peace 🕊⛪🙏🏾 #ClubMedSA #Cefalu #Sicily🇮🇹
The shot inside the chapel showcased beautiful architecture and gave a glimpse of the locals.
He also posted a shot of himself facing the stunning Italian buildings in the background.
