TV star Maps Maponyane is in Cefalù, Italy. Picture: Instagram.

Local presenter Maps Maponyane is living his best life and has not let the cheating rumours affect his money moves. Maps Maponyane was photographed seated comfortably on a plane just minutes before take off at the OR Tambo International Airport a few days ago.

Dressed in black and his signature spectacles, the South African personality looked ready for another travel adventure.

He gave his fans a few hours to ponder his next destination before he revealed his location via another Instagram post the next day.

It was captioned: “Brought Africa to Sicily 🇮🇹🌍✊🏾#ClubMedCefalu #ClubMedSA”

Maponyane, who also visited Sydney and Monaco this year, is in Cefalù, a coastal city in northern Sicily, Italy.

The city is known for its famous Norman cathedral, a 12th-century fortress-like structure with elaborate Byzantine mosaics and soaring twin towers. It is also known for its Mandralisca Museum that is home to archaeological exhibits and a picture gallery with a portrait by Antonello da Messina.

Maponyane visited the Cefalù Cathedral where he wanted to “Seek Peace.”

The shot inside the chapel showcased beautiful architecture and gave a glimpse of the locals.

He also posted a shot of himself facing the stunning Italian buildings in the background.

