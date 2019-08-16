Harry and Meghan visited Ibiza to celebrate the former actress's birthday earlier this month. Picture: Instagram

Trust that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their new bundle of joy Archie's recent six-day break in Ibiza will prompt a tourist boom on the Spanish island. The royal family visited the island to celebrate the former actress's birthday earlier this month.

According to reports, the couple stayed in a secluded villa on their break and not only did they travel with their own security team, but they also hired five local escorts who knew the area. If the royal family sparked some wanderlust in you, here’s how you can plan a break in Ibiza with your family:

Horseback riding

While Ibiza may be the party capital of the world, there’s plenty of things to do when you travel with your family. One of the activities is horseback riding. Ibiza Horse Valley allows you to explore the North of Ibiza on horseback. There are half-day experiences, which take about 4-5 hours, or full-day trips that take about 8 hours to the beach. They offer custom made camping treks on request.

Beach days

No trip to Ibiza is complete without some time on the beach. A popular family beach is San Miguel and Cala Llonga that offers activities, eateries and lots of sunbathing.

Head to mini Ibiza

If you want to steer away from the vast number of partygoers, take the kids to mini Ibiza. Founders Virginia Marí and Marie-Hélène Entin wanted to create a fun place for kids to relax and parents feel at ease. Afternoons here are quite special. They offer special activities that make you explore your five senses.

Spend time at the aquarium

Cap Blanc Aquarium, located inside a natural cave, is an adventure in itself. The aquarium is popularly known as Sa Cova de ses llagostes and makes for a fun day trip.