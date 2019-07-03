Miley Cyrus had a "spiritual experience" at Stonehenge. Instagram

Miley Cyrus says she had a "spiritual experience" at Stonehenge this week. The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker - who is in the UK after her headline slot at Glastonbury Festival — jumped at the chance to become a tourist for the day and stopped by the prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, England.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 26-year-old singer wrote alongside a photograph of her in front of the standing stones: "Stonehenge was a spiritual experience, thank you," followed by a black heart.

Stonehenge, which was believed to have been built in 3001 BC, consists of a ring of standing stones - each coming in at around 13ft high - and some people believe were created by aliens, although there's little evidence to back that suggestion up.

Proving she sides with the theory that aliens built Stonehenge, Miley said: "I hope the aliens believe in me."



Her downtime comes just days after she took the Pyramid stage by storm with her energetic set at the music extravaganza, held at Worthy Farm, near Pilton.



Prior to her performance, the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker said she wanted to relive her controversial 2014 'Bangerz World Tour' by asking fans to ditch their underwear and shower her with bras - like they did five years ago.

Miley said at the time: "On my tour with 'Bangerz', girls would throw their bras on stage and I don't know if they do that with any other girls.

"They do it with guy bands. They go and see the Rolling Stones and they throw their bras, but no one does it at girls and it wasn't just this thing of like actual sex, but just like this liberation thing."

The 'Younger Now' hitmaker came under fire for antics such as simulating a sex act on a man wearing a Bill Clinton mask on the tour, but insisted at the time that she gave fans a pre-warning her shows would be X-rated.



She tweeted at the time: "You can't say I didn't warn you. Now sit back relax & enjoy the show. #bangerztour (sic)"

The raunchy tour also saw her stuff a fan's underwear in her mouth.