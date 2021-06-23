More airlines join legal action against UK over travel curbs

More airlines on Wednesday joined legal action against the Britain over its travel curbs, adding to pressure on the government to relax restrictions that are putting businesses and jobs on the line.

EasyJet and tour group TUI said they had joined the action led by Manchester Airports Group (MAG) aimed at challenging the government for an alleged lack of transparency over travel rules.

The two airlines join the country's other biggest travel firms – Ryanair, British Airways-owner IAG and Virgin Atlantic – as interested parties in the case.

A spokesperson for MAG, the claimant in the case, said the court had accepted its application for an expedited hearing and the government, specifically the transport minister and the health minister, had until Monday to file a defence.