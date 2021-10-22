Moscow orders strict lockdown amid 'worst-case' Covid-19 surge

Moscow will implement its harshest lockdown since the early days of the pandemic last year, as Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his blog that the Covid-19 situation was developing according to the "worst-case scenario."

Most shops and businesses except for essential services will shut down from October 28 to November 7, while schools and kindergartens will be placed on vacation, according to Sobyanin. The surrounding Moscow Region will implement similar measures.

The restrictions are more severe than the nationwide non-working days ordered by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Russia posted record numbers of new infections and deaths on Thursday amid a surge in cases unimpeded by low vaccination levels.

"Experience has shown that non-working days are the most effective way to reduce infections and mortality from Covid," Sobyanin wrote. "They allow in a short time to break the maximum number of chains spreading the disease."