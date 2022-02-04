Netherlands eases entry regulations for tourists travelling from South Africa

Johannesburg - The Dutch government has eased restrictions placed on Southern African countries due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant, making it easier for tourists from South Africa to travel to The Netherlands. It is now possible for fully vaccinated travellers from South Africa to enter The Netherlands with no quarantine restrictions.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines confirmed that as of January 29, 2022, South Africa was classified as a ‘high risk country or area’. This is a welcome improvement to the previous classification of it being ‘a very high risk country or area“. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (@klm)

The new entry regulations to the Netherlands are listed below: Vaccinated travellers are now able to enter the Netherlands with proof of vaccination, subject to visa requirements. Passengers must hold a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before departure, or a negative Antigen test taken no more than 24 hours before departure. The EU entry ban still applies for unvaccinated travellers who may only enter the Netherlands if they fall under one of the exemption categories, subject to visa requirements. Passengers must hold a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before departure, or a negative Antigen test taken no more than 24 hours before departure. Unvaccinated travellers must also self-quarantine for 10 days on arrival. If a negative test result can be provided on day five, the quarantine may end.