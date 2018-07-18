The proposed design for the new Hard Rock hotel in Malta. Picture: Supplied

Nestled in the trendy hot spot associated with St Julian’ s, the resort is projected to feature 370 rooms, including 110 suites along with balcony views over the idyllic isle paradise of St George’s Bay. A gastronomic destination in itself, the hotel would be to feature a host of premier as well as beverage outlets, including a signature bank restaurant and a rooftop lounge using a sky bar where guests are going to be treated to the glittering lights of just one of Malta’ s most enthusiastic corners.

For individuals looking for an island retreat, the particular 16, 000-square ft. Rock Health spa will be punctuated by swimming pools as well as a Body Rock fitness centre showcasing state of the art equipment; ideal for those looking for relaxation and rejuvenation in a five-star setting.

Business travellers plus companies conducting meeting and motivation conventions will have a plethora of facilities to select from; 37, 000 square feet associated with planned function space and the biggest convention centre on the island, making sure those working can experience modern business service against a background of a picturesque tropical bay.

The hotel will be a part of a new mix-used urban development which will include a glossy new shopping mall, luxurious private residences and sleek workplace spaces.

A stark contrast towards the Mediterranean archipelago’ s idyllic towns, fishing markets, prehistoric temples plus traditional baroque architecture, the new resort caters to the increasing tourist growth that the island is experiencing.

Visitors to Malta will be treated towards the best of both worlds: the attraction of laid-back island life and also a glossy cosmopolitan epi-centre for each business and leisure.

"Malta’s tourism industry is currently breaking many records as tourists and company travellers from across the world discover our own unique blend of sunshine, culture, background, beauty and hospitality", said MTA’s United Kingdom Director, Peter Vella.

"Hard Rock and roll Hotels are renowned for quite high standards and for reflecting the tradition and character of their locality. This news that Hard Rock is starting a hotel in Malta is extremely exciting; it will bring a new idea and experience to our Island and provide travellers even more reasons to visit The island of Malta”.

Supplied