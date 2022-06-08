No need to think before you ink as Virgin Atlantic allows employees to have their tattoos on display

According to USA Today, the UK airline updated its policy to be more open to workers showing off their tattoos and relax its previous restrictions. Tattoos are still considered taboo in many professions, where employees often have to hide their ink, wearing clothing to cover it up. As stated by laser removal company Removary, tattoos can affect an applicant’s hireability, especially those placed on the hands, neck or face. In the corporate world, these tattoos are usually associated with prison ink or gangs.

However, Virgin Atlantic had a different and perhaps fairer stance on employees and their ink. “Many people use tattoos to express their unique identities and our customer-facing and uniformed colleagues should not be excluded from doing so if they choose,” Estelle Hollingsworth, chief people officer at Virgin Atlantic, said in the release, according to USA Today. “That’s why, in line with our focus on inclusion and championing individuality, we’re relaxing our tattoo restrictions for all our people. We’re proud to be the airline that sees the world differently and allows our people to truly be themselves.”

According to an Instagram post by Virgin Atlantic, this post was shared on International Flight Attendants Day, where two employees show off their tattoos in their uniform. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgin Atlantic (@virginatlantic)

