Nomzamo Mbatha and her mom are holiday goals in Istanbul

Nomzamo Mbatha is killing it in the US as she prepares for the release of her new movie 'Coming 2 America' featuring Eddie Murphy. The 'Isibaya' actress decided to take time off from her busy schedule to treat her mom to her first international holiday. The duo made a stop in Istanbul and shared some images of their holiday on Instagram. She said it was a childhood dream of hers to take her mom on a holiday. She posted an image on her page of them wearing matching shirts, and honestly, that is the most adorable thing ever.

She captioned the post in honour of her mother for International Women’s Day: “Happy International Women’s Day from my mommy and I and our matching shirts! This is her first international trip and I have enjoyed every single moment. She is the funniest, strongest and most incredible woman. I’m so blessed to live out my childhood dream of having her see the world! Our first stop with @turkishairlines is Istanbul ... see how we #WidenYourWorld.” (sic).

Mbatha travelled with Turkish Airlines, and she praised the airline.

She posted: “Thank you for taking care of my jet lag, food desires and travel necessities. Flying every other week between countries can seem tiring but you make it so wonderful! Love @turkishairlines ❤️ #TKMoments #WidenYourWorld #TurkishAirlines.”(sic)

She visited Capri in Italy, South Sudan and Germany last year.

Mbatha answers a few travel questions:

Why did you decide to go on holiday with your mom to Istanbul?

My mother’s birthday is on March 21, which happens to be Human Rights Day. Sadly, I missed her birthday last year as I was in LA and will be missing it again as I will be working. So, I decided to celebrate differently.

What are the top 5 things you needed to pack for this trip to Istanbul?

- My PUMA Cali sneakers for walking, comfort & style. They’re so versatile!

- My Neutrogena face wipes

- My LeLabo perfume

- My most comfy Cotton On jeans

- And my passport

What has been the most interesting type of food you’ve eaten in Istanbul?

I can’t choose! All the food has been spectacular. The spices, the freshness, the depth of flavour. I’ve loved every dish!

What are your top travel tips for travelling?

Pack the essentials. Always have a great shoe in your carry on just in case of lost or delayed luggage because clothing basics are easy to grab, and a great shoe can turn any outfit into a moment. Lastly, double check your bag for your passport before walking out of the house.

What’s your travel style?

Comfort with a hint of luxury. I love to be comfortable and I love luxurious air travel and accommodations! Nothing better than my PUMA kicks in business class!

Travel motto?

Travel, travel, travel. See the world! Get out and explore. The world is huge, there are so many beautiful places to explore. So many cultures to experience. Get out and explore! Travel is exposure. It provides an opportunity for exploration. A well-travelled person sees not only the world differently but themselves and their home too.