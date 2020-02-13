London - Mountain rescuers were forced to save tourists after they were caught in a blizzard without a map on Britain’s highest peak.
The walkers, three of whom were in unsuitable sports shoes, were brought down off Ben Nevis in the Scottish Highlands after they were found by a rescue team near the summit.
Wind chill temperatures on the mountain were -20C (68F), with 80mph gusts. The weather was too severe to fly them to safety. The search effort required 22 rescuers.
Once down from the peak, they were taken by helicopter to hospital in Fort William for treatment on Monday evening.