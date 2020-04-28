Now 'Downton Abbey' fans can do a virtual tour of Highclere Castle, but it's going to cost you

London - Hahe you always wanted to peek inside the stately home where 'Downton Abbey' was filmed? Well, despite the lockdown you still can. Sotheby’s is auctioning a virtual visit to Highclere Castle in Hampshire. Lord Fellowes, creator of the ITV period drama, and two of its stars, Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern, will take fans on an ‘ultimate insider tour’ of the castle, delivered online. This is just one of a series of online experiences that Sotheby’s and Google are auctioning to raise funds for the International Rescue Committee (IRC) during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sting fans can record a song with the former Police frontman, joining him virtually at his home studio. He will also offer coaching and advice on vocal styling as part of the auction.

People will be able to bid to have a coffee with former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, where they will be able to discuss how the pandemic will change the way we view the world.

'Star Trek' and 'X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart is offering a Shakespearean acting lesson.

The money raised from the auction will go to the IRC’s work to help mitigate and respond to the spread of Covid-19 in vulnerable communities.

The auction is open for bidding from this Friday until May 8.

Daily Mail