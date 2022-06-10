Odesa's popular beaches now off limits due to planted mines

By Iryna Nazarchuk Odesa - Tourists once flocked to the Ukrainian resort of Odesa to lie on its Black Sea beaches, but the white sands are now covered in mines because of the war with Russia and police officers patrol the board walks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ukraine's military planted mines along the coast in case of a Russian amphibious assault after Moscow's February 24 invasion, cordoning off beach entrances with red and white tape to ensure civilians don't get hurt. Already reeling from the war, the local economy of the port city of Odesa in south-west Ukraine will take a huge hit to its tourism industry this year. Long-time residents cannot imagine life in Odesa without the sand and sea. "We can't live without the sea. If not for the sea, there would probably be no Odesa," said 82-year-old resident Viktor Holchenko.

In early May, Russian forces pounded the port with missiles, leaving buildings in Odesa in ruin. Signs posted by Ukraine's military warn residents to stay away from the beaches where mines have been buried. From a seaside restaurant, the view is now of a "Danger! mines" sign. A Reuters witness saw a family with a small child walk down a cordoned-off beach, splashing around in the sea after nightfall, in defiance of the rules.

Story continues below Advertisement

Other residents laid out beach towels along board walks instead of on beaches to tan in their bathing suits. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Mcleod (@alinamcleod) "They (the military) said not to go there (to the seaside)," said 18-year-old resident Kyrylo Zinchenko. "Why would you go there? This is the summer we will have." Once a driver of the local economy, tourism in Odesa has dried up.

Story continues below Advertisement