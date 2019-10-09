London - Passengers on a luxury liner staged a mutiny after their cruise turned into "the holiday from hell".
The 2 000 tourists on the Norwegian Spirit paid up to £5 300 (about R98 000) each for a once-in-a-lifetime "mystical fjords" tour, with excursions in France, Amsterdam, Norway and Iceland.
But passengers described the two-week cruise as "the worst trip ever" after the ship – which set off from Southampton on September 27 – failed to dock in Le Havre or Amsterdam, apparently because of high winds.
They were taken to Norway but the ship berthed in a "deserted" town which was closed to tourists, with the famous fjords viewable only from a distance. A stop in Reykjavik was cancelled and replaced with a trip to Greenock, near Glasgow – but the 900ft-long ship was refused permission to dock there on Monday morning, and the captain decided to head to Belfast instead.