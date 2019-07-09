Pamplona - The second day of bull runs at the San Fermin festival left five people injured, including one with a minor goring, Spanish health officials have confirmed. Two men and a woman were hospitalized with head injuries or severe bruises, said Tomás Belzunegui, a spokesman with the regional hospital in Pamplona.

Another runner was treated for bruises, and a fifth was gored in the back by a horn but didn't need hospital treatment.

The six bulls from the Cebada Gago ranch, which is known for raising ferocious beasts, were surrounded by tame cattle for most of the 930-yard (850-meter) route to the bullring, leaving runners scrambling for limited space close to their horns.

The race lasted 2 minutes and 23 seconds.

One of the injured reportedly tried to take a selfie while running from the bulls and was hurt in the stampede.

Eight bull runs are held in Pamplona every July.

The festival, which attracts annually around a million people to the northern city, was immortalized in the 1920s by American novelist and Literature Nobel Prize winner Ernest Hemingway.