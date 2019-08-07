South African star Boity Thulo is shining in Europe. Picture: Instagram.

Boitumelo Thulo is on a lounger wearing a printed sleeveless dress, a drink just a reach away. The personality, 29, is taking in the gorgeous sun at 5-star-hotel Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Italy. She's on a Europe holiday where she enjoys the sights, sounds and allure of Europe, and sharing every experience with her fans back home.

Here’s how you can travel like Boity when in Europe:

See the Eiffel Tower at night

You cannot go to Europe and not see the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Boity stayed away from crowds and visited the landmark at night. Dressed to the nines, the Wuz Dat star stunned in a pink dress with a short hairdo. We must say that the Eiffel Tower looks stunning at night.



Explore Épernay

Épernay in France is located about 130km north-east of Paris on the main line of the Eastern railway to Strasbourg. Épernay is home to Moet et Chandon headquarters, which is also believed to have the largest maze of underground tunnels that extends 30 kilometres. There are many other champagne houses that you simply must see when you visit Épernay.

Go shopping at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele

The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is Italy's oldest shopping mall. Galleria Vittorio Emanuele is named after Victor Emmanuel II, the first king of the Kingdom of Italy, and housed within a four-storey double arcade in the centre of town. Boity took some time off her touring to see this landmark in Milan where we are certain she purchased a few items.

Take a stroll in Burano

Burano is known for its brightly-coloured fishermen's houses. If you visit, you must get a selfie near one of those houses, as Boity did during her visit. The island is famed for its delicious fish dishes and Burano's cookie (try the Bussolà and the Esse). It makes for the perfect day tour.



Enjoy a gondola ride at Grand Canal Venice, Italy

Boity took in the sights of Grand Canal Venice in a private gondola ride. Travellers can choose from a range of offers. The 30-minute ride passes through Venetian palaces, colourful facades, and some of Venice’s most iconic landmarks. Morning and night tours are available.

Indulge in a sundowner at Cielo Bar at Hotel de la Ville

After a day of exploring, a sundowner overlooking Rome is just what one needs. The Cielo Bar is a glamorous rooftop terrace that offers delicious drinks, good music and views. Try the dim sum dumplings filled with savoury spices and traditional Roman flavours. Boity spent “golden hour” at the bar wearing pants she kidnapped from her mom’s closet.

Snap a crazy picture at the Leaning Tower of Pisa

Boity sure knows how to get the perfect capture at the Leaning Tower of Pisa. The Leaning Tower of Pisa is one of the most remarkable architectural structures from medieval Europe. It is located in the Italian town of Pisa and stands at 60 metres. Travellers from all over the world visit the landmark to snap that crazy selfie.

