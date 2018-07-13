Lindsay Lohan's Lohan Beach House in Mykonos has become hot property. Pictures: Lohan Beach House website.

Say what you want about Lindsay Lohan, the star is quite savvy when it comes to business. The actress’s latest project, Lohan Beach House Mykonos , has already received lots of praise. In a promo video, the Mean Girls star describes it as her place in the sun and where the sea sets her free. The 32-year-star’s offering combines a luxury setting with beautiful views.





Here is what to expect at Lohan Beach House in Mykonos:





Beach views









The pictures on the website paint a glorious image of relaxation and gorgeous views of the beach. Travellers can escape from the heat by relaxing with a cocktail on one of their sunbeds or have fun with a game of volleyball or participate in a water sport.





There’s food if you feeling peckish





Those who love their food will enjoy the in-house restaurant that provides meals throughout the day. The Mediterranean restaurant sources all their ingredients locally and is hand-selected by renowned Chef Alsi Sinanaj. As for the cocktails, there will be a few classic cocktails and some signature cocktails on the menu. They have promised that each drink will “taste like summer in a glass”. The best part is that there is a beachside service for those who enjoy sea views.





Or maybe you feel for some spa time





Who can resist a little spa time and the Beach House provides a series of treatments for guests. Whether it's a detox, muscle-relieving massage or yoga sessions, guests will feel pampered. There are also hair and nail services. There is also a boutique on the property.