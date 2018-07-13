Say what you want about Lindsay Lohan, the star is quite savvy when it comes to business. The actress’s latest project, Lohan Beach House Mykonos, has already received lots of praise. In a promo video, the Mean Girls star describes it as her place in the sun and where the sea sets her free.
The 32-year-star’s offering combines a luxury setting with beautiful views.
Here is what to expect at Lohan Beach House in Mykonos:
Beach views
The pictures on the website paint a glorious image of relaxation and gorgeous views of the beach. Travellers can escape from the heat by relaxing with a cocktail on one of their sunbeds or have fun with a game of volleyball or participate in a water sport.
There’s food if you feeling peckish
Those who love their food will enjoy the in-house restaurant that provides meals throughout the day. The Mediterranean restaurant sources all their ingredients locally and is hand-selected by renowned Chef Alsi Sinanaj. As for the cocktails, there will be a few classic cocktails and some signature cocktails on the menu. They have promised that each drink will “taste like summer in a glass”. The best part is that there is a beachside service for those who enjoy sea views.
Or maybe you feel for some spa time
Who can resist a little spa time and the Beach House provides a series of treatments for guests. Whether it's a detox, muscle-relieving massage or yoga sessions, guests will feel pampered. There are also hair and nail services. There is also a boutique on the property.