Duchess of Sussex spent a 6-day break with her husband, Prince Harry, and baby Archie at the lavish seven-bedroom Sa Calma villa in Ibiza. Picture: Sa Calma villa

If you are wondering where the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 38th birthday - you are in luck. Daily Mail reported that the Duchess spent a six-day break with her husband Prince Harry and baby Archie at the lavish seven-bedroom Sa Calma villa in Ibiza.

The Daily Mail reported that the couple flew to Ibiza by private jet on August 6, two days after Meghan turned 38.

Picture: Sa Calma villa

The property, which sits on a 3 600m2 plot at the water’s edge of the gated luxury residential community Vista Alegre, offers private access to the beach and is a short drive from the renown South coast beaches Cala Jondal and Es Cubells.

According to the Sa Calma villa website, the house was designed to "maximise comfort and create an easy-going lifestyle in a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere." Of course, with its £100 000 (close to R1.9m) a week price tag, luxurious living is a given.

Picture: Sa Calma villa

Picture: Sa Calma villa

Picture: Sa Calma villa

The upper floor offers a master bedroom and two guest bedrooms. All other bedroom suites are located on the garden level. Other amenities include a jacuzzi, Sonos Music, gym, professional kitchen and parking for 8 cars. Meghan and Harry had access to a house manager, chef, waitress, Range Rover Autobiography and driver, housekeeping and a night security guard.

Picture: Sa Calma villa

Picture: Sa Calma villa Picture: Sa Calma villa



Other offerings on request include yacht charter, butler, beauticians, bartenders, nannies, masseurs, personal trainer and yoga instructors.