PICS: Lalla Hirayama and Tshego Koke take Ireland









Hirayama told IOL Travel that the trip to Ireland has been a soul-stirring journey.

“I’ve always heard about the great people of Ireland. You have to experience it first hand to truly understand why so many love the warmth and jolly nature of the Irish,” she said.

Hirayama offers some options for potential travellers to Ireland.

“If you ever find yourself in Ireland, make sure you stop by Grafton Street for some great shopping, grab some grub at Drury Buildings, have a few whiskeys at The Brazen Head (the oldest pub In Ireland and over 800 years old) for an authentic Irish experience complete with live Irish music every night,” she said.

Koke said Ireland was a great place to learn about the culture of whiskey.

“People should add Ireland on their bucket list. This place is incredible and beautiful. I enjoyed learning about the culture of Ireland. It offers great weather and great people. They have a very loving spirit about them.

"Travellers should explore the city and the countryside as both are different,” said Koke.



