TV presenters Lalla Hirayama and Tshego Koke are in Ireland with celebrity photographer Blaq Smith. Judging by their pictures on Instagram, the three SA stars are having the time of their lives.
The trio is staying at Castlemartyr Resort where other famous stars like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and the Obamas once visited.
Their five-day journey has been filled with a range of fun activities, including a visit to Jameson Bow Street Distillery, a whiskey-making class, and a special dinner at the famous Ballymaloe restaurant.
So Not only did we get to learn about the culture of #Jameson whiskey but We also had mad fun in making our own cocktails with @jamesonsa whiskey 🥃 . You already know who had the best tasting cocktail right 🕺🏾😃? @lalla_hirayama & @blaq_smith both take second place on this one 💚. #Jameson #JamesonConnects #CollabsWithJameson #TasteThatsWhy 🥃🔞
