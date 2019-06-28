Tamaryn Green takes in the beauty of Italy. Picture: Instagram/TamarynGreen.

Tamaryn Green is best known for being Miss South Africa 2018 and Miss Universe first runner up last year, but the beauty pageant winner is also an avid traveller.

Green, who hails from the Western Cape, is currently in Italy living her best life. The stunning model and 6th year MBChB student decided to take a few days off her busy schedule for a break in “paradise”. She included the Trevi district on her itinerary. Trevi is a vibey place famed for the iconic Trevi Fountain that was designed by Italian architect Nicola Salvi. Green then visited Sestri Levante, a town and comune in Liguria, Italy. The town, which is around 56 kilometres south of Genoa, offers idyllic views and sunsets here are beyond beautiful.

As Green avoided the South African winter for Europe’s summer, she swapped her warm clothing for bikinis and sundresses. The model also spent a day at Portofino, a fishing village on the Italian Riviera coastline, southeast of Genoa city. She spent her time wisely, enjoying some bubbly and savouring the views of the ocean.

“Heading out to Portofino for the day. A small fishing village located in the City of Genoa on the Italian Riviera. 👗” she posted.



