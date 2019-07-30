Turkish architectural company Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio has proposed a new hotel concept- built on a Norwegian cliff. Picture: Hayri Atak

New and existing hotels are continually reinventing themselves. Through technology and innovation, they hope to be the place travellers choose when they go on holiday. And this is what a Turkish architectural company Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio plans to do should they get approved with a new hotel concept. The proposed hotel built on a Norwegian cliff will afford dramatic views of the ocean.

Hayri has chosen Pulpit Rock (Preikestolen), a popular tourist attraction, for the hotel. The cliff rises 604 metres above the Lysefjorden and is a famed hiking spot.

Judging the artist impression images, the unnamed hotel will have three floors for accommodation, a viewing platform on the top level and the one of a kind pool on the last level.

This is a definitely a pool with a view. Picture: Hayri Atak

And, while this could potentially become a top destination in the future, the hotel will only have nine rooms, meaning that travellers can enjoy peace and tranquillity.

There will also be a lobby and restaurant on the property.

In a recent interview with INSIDER, architect Hayri Atak said he had always been fascinated by Pulpit Rock.

Lounging around the pool will be a very different experience at this hotel. Picture: Hayri Atak.

He was mesmerised at the location when his friend sent him an image of the rock when she visited Norway.

He told the website: “Even though I wasn't there, I experienced the adrenaline of being on the edge. Then I dreamed of living on and beyond the edge. Simply, I just wanted to carry this experience beyond the edge." (sic)



