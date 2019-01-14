View this post on Instagram
Sitting on my 6th flight in the last 24hrs (YAY for German airport strikes)
Planned strike expands to Frankfurt, other German airports
BERLIN - A German labour union has expanded a planned strike by security staff at Frankfurt Airport on Tuesday to include several other airports, including Hamburg.
News agency DPA reported that the ver.di union on Sunday announced the one-day walkout at Hamburg, two days after calling the strike at Frankfurt, Germany’s busiest hub.
Walkouts are also expected Tuesday at the smaller Hannover, Bremen, Leipzig-Halle, Dresden and Erfurt airports.
The union wants hourly pay for all workers conducting security checks to rise to 20 euros ($23.10). Employers association BDLS says the amount could amount to a 30-percent increase in some cases.
Ver.di says it’s waiting for employers to make a negotiable offer for around 23,000 security staff.
Earlier strikes resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations at the airports in Duesseldorf, Cologne-Bonn, Stuttgart and Berlin.
