Qatar Airways unveils first frequent flyer lounge at London Heathrow

With flights to more than 150 destinations, Qatar Airways has opened the first frequent flyer lounge. The group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said that this new feature will offer passengers “calmness” and “comfort” across the oneworld Alliance network an oasis of calm and comfort in one of the world’s busiest airports.

‘’Qatar Airways is committed to serving passengers travelling from Heathrow with world-class facilities, and we hope that they will enjoy the warm Qatari hospitality offered at the premium lounge, FFP Lounge and the dedicated premium check-in area.” The frequent flyer lounge is open to Qatar Airways Privilege Club members, with access extending to joint business partners like British Airways Executive Club members, and other oneworld Alliance loyalty members. The lounge promises modern interiors overlooking the tarmac. Eligible customers can indulge in a menu comprising a hot and cold buffet selection and a range of beverages.

In addition, the former queen's death may cause a spike in visitors across the world wanting to pay their respect to the great icon. Reuters states in an IOL report, that due to the funeral taking place next week, Heathrow is preparing itself for flight delays. Measures will, however, be put into place.