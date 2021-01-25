REVEALED: The countries in Europe with the longest alien sightings

If you find yourself in Europe, you may be keen to know that some countries has had special visits from aliens. Research by PsychicWorld.com shows the countries in Europe that have the longest duration of alien visits. The team analysed data from the National UFO Reporting Centre State Report Index. They looked at official sightings from across Europe to document the frequency of sightings, duration and what kind of UFO seen. According to the research, the continent has had 994 UFO sightings, which lasted an average of 12 minutes.

Most of the sightings were unidentified flying discs.

Monaco is the European country with the longest duration of alien visits, with UFO sightings lasting an average of 45 minutes.

Picture credit: PsychicWorld

Of the four confirmed sightings, the most prevalent type of UFOs in Monaco was flying discs.

Liechtenstein ranks second with UFO sightings, lasting an average of 39 minutes. Of the 12 confirmed instances, most witnesses claim to have seen a light formation moving in the sky.

The sighting in Latvia and Ukraine, in third and fourth position, were an average of 24 minutes, and 22 minutes, respectively. San Marino is the country where UFOs spend the least amount of time, with no confirmed sightings.

Georgia's sighting lasted just 15 seconds. Both of the two sightings have been unexplained as “fireballs” in the sky.

Luxembourg, Andorra and Montenegro rank joint third, with witness sightings lasting an average of just one minute.

Ireland stands as Europe’s UFO hot spot with 105 lasting an average of 13 minutes. Records are mainly of unexplainable bright lights, the second most prevalent type in Europe. The lights are described as being either red, white or blue.

France ranks second with 71 confirmed sightings. However, these lasted an average of six minutes, less than half of Ireland’s. Much like Liechtenstein, most witnesses in France have recorded a light formation in the sky.

Spain follows closely with 70 recorded sightings, predominantly of diamond-shaped UFOs. Sightings in Spain last an average of 12 minutes.