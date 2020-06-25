Revealed: The most underrated beaches in Europe

Travellers to Europe can add some of the continent's most visited beaches on their itineraries when they visit. But, according to TripAdvisor data, the underrated beaches are where most travellers who want time away from the crowds frolic. Well, that's if the reviews are anything to do by. New research from CV Villas reveals the most underrated beaches with the best reviews in Europe. The data was collected and analysed ahead of the summer holiday season(SA winter).

If you find yourself in Europe, you may want to some of the underrated beaches a chance, especially if you want to bask in the sun at a beach with fewer people. CV Villas crunched the data of almost 3000 beaches that received fewer than the average amount of reviews on TripAdvisor to find out which had received the highest percentage of excellent reviews.

Claiming the top spot is Traigh Lingeigh beach in the Hebrides, Scotland, followed by Carrickfin Strand in Ireland and Tjurpannans Naturreservat in Sweden.Scotland boasts the most underrated beaches in Europe, with 8 in the top 20, followed by England with 3 and Norway with 2. Other treasured beaches to make the list include Tjurpannans Naturreservat in Sweden, Playa Muchavista in sun-soaked Spain and Fteri Beach in magical Kefalonia, Greece.

Tristan Symondson, Managing Director at CV Villas, said as travel restrictions are gradually eased, more travellers will flock to the beaches in Europe.

“Whether people are staying at home or looking to head abroad as soon as they can, our list of stunning beaches is the perfect starting point for sun, sand and sea inspiration,” said Symondson.

Top 20 Most Underrated European Beaches include: