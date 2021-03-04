Richard Branson set to build one-of-a-kind hotel in Majorca

There’s no stopping tycoon Sir Richard Branson. He has set his sights on building a luxury hotel on a plot on Son Bunyola Estate in Majorca, which will add to his expansive list of extravagant properties. Branson is set to transform the Finca building, a pre-existing building on the plot, into a super-luxurious 29-bedroom hotel. No stranger to the hotel industry, Branson also owns properties in Kenya, the British Virgin Islands, Morocco, South Africa and the Swiss Alps. According to a Virgin source that spoke to Majorca Daily Bulletin, the hotel will open in 2023. “We have now been granted permission to develop the Finca building on our Son Bunyola Estate into a small luxury 29-bedroom hotel. We are hopeful to start construction work later this spring to open in 2023 and bring a beautiful historic Mallorcan building back to life in one of the most ancient areas of Banyalbufar,” said the source.

“There are no further details about the hotel, but knowing Branson, the hotel will be nothing less than luxurious and cutting edge. Of course, we are sure he will maintain Majorca's charm,” added the source.

According to The Daily Mail, Branson bought the Son Bunyola estate in 1987 but sold it in 2002 after being denied permission to build a luxury boutique hotel on the land.

He bought the estate back in 2015 for £11 million when it went back on the market.

Virgin hasn’t released an official response to the development of the hotel.

However, visitors can still stay at three luxury villas, Sa Terra Rotja, Sa Punta de S’Aguila and Son Balagueret, set amid about 275 hectares on the property.