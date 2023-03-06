Russia working on simplified visa regime with 6 more nations

Moscow – Russia is preparing agreements on a simplified visa regime with six countries, Russian News Agency TASS reported on Monday citing its Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov. “In addition to India, we are also working on draft inter-government agreements that imply mutual simplification of visa regime with Angola, Vietnam, Indonesia, Syria and the Philippines,” Ivanov said.

Earlier, Ivanov said that Russia is working on agreements on visa-free travel with 11 countries, including Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago, reported TASS. Russia made the initial announcement in November, last year. The nation is set to throw its doors open to all foreigners travelling for tourism, business or education after President Vladimir Putin ordered his cabinet to look into options for lifting visa barriers, Sputnik reported.

Russia is looking to “introduce a visa-free regime regardless of the principle of reciprocity for foreigners travelling to Russia for tourism, business, education as well as sports and cultural events,” the government said on its website. Further steps for consideration include boosting air travel with friendly nations, offering e-visas to citizens of countries that are not deemed hostile by the Kremlin, and extending the duration of multiple-entry tourist visas. Under the strategic partnership, several institutionalised dialogue mechanisms operate at both political and official-levels to ensure regular interaction and follow-up on co-operation activities.