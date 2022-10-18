SA muso shares his Euro experience: ‘Things I’m not used to being a South African in Portugal’

South African singer, Miguel Preguiero, has peeked a lot of peoples’ interest by sharing his travel experiences. Preguiero has gone viral on Tik Tok after posting a video on “Things I’m not used to being a South African in Portugal”.

Lastly, Preguiero reveals that another thing he is not used to, is seeing Portugal soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, “doing the SIU”. #ipgdf #hfuf #ronaldo_fans ♬ gford._ gets no maidens - $avøry-$adisticpai @superbsoccer_ Cristiano Ronaldo explains origin "SIUUU" celebration. #siuuu For those of us who don’t know what the “SIU” is, it’s Ronaldo’s trademark goal celebration or expression of delight after scoring a goal translated as “yes!” and chanted in unison by the whole stadium. Following the video, Preguiero has since released more video threads on how the other side lives in contrast to the South African living experience.

One Tik Tok user jokingly asked: “How’s the petrol price that side?” A user who goes by the name of Liry also joked: “And that's why Portugal is sponsored by Nike "Just do it... Yourself”. Preguiero also revealed that he travelled to Portugal to explore more opportunities for his singing career, however, has since returned to SA.

