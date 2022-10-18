SA muso shares his Euro experience: ‘Things I’m not used to being a South African in Portugal’

South African singer, Miguel Preguiero, has peeked a lot of peoples’ interest by sharing his travel experiences.
Preguiero has gone viral on Tik Tok after posting a video on “Things I’m not used to being a South African in Portugal”.
The video has garnered 1.2 million views since it was posted, and received over 200K likes on the app.
@miguelpregueiro Not going to lie, the petrol one is missions 😂🇵🇹🇿🇦 #portugal #southafrica #southafrican #portuguese #tourist #tourism #tiktokportugal #tiktoksa #travel #traveltiktok #relatable ♬ Che La Luna - Louis Prima with Sam Butera & The Witnesses
In the video, Preguiero reveals that as a South African, he is not used to putting in his own petrol, which is a luxury South African have since we have petrol attendants.
Another contrast the singer highlights between Portugal and South Africa is that he has to pack his own groceries at the check-out in Portugal, another service that we take for granted as South Africans.
Lastly, Preguiero reveals that another thing he is not used to, is seeing Portugal soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, “doing the SIU”.
@superbsoccer_ Cristiano Ronaldo explains origin "SIUUU" celebration. #siuuu #ipgdf #hfuf #ronaldo_fans ♬ gford._ gets no maidens - $avøry-$adisticpai
For those of us who don’t know what the “SIU” is, it’s Ronaldo’s trademark goal celebration or expression of delight after scoring a goal translated as “yes!” and chanted in unison by the whole stadium.
Following the video, Preguiero has since released more video threads on how the other side lives in contrast to the South African living experience.
One Tik Tok user jokingly asked: “How’s the petrol price that side?”
A user who goes by the name of Liry also joked: “And that's why Portugal is sponsored by Nike "Just do it... Yourself”.
Preguiero also revealed that he travelled to Portugal to explore more opportunities for his singing career, however, has since returned to SA.
