'It Chapter Two' is taking over The Vaults in Waterloo, London. Picture: AP

Ahead of the premiere of the next "It" horror movie - "It Chapter Two" - there's a horror experience worth checking out in London. Warner Bros and New Line Cinema have announced that a huge immersive experience based on the hotly anticipated Andy Muschietti horror sequel is being launched on August 31.

The Vaults is London’s home for immersive theatre and alternative arts and is set in a maze of disused railway arches under Waterloo station in London.

This horror show will feature sets from the film and show sneak previews of terrifying scenes from the movie in an all-encompassing interactive adventure for fans of the horror franchise.

The event will spawn over 11 000 square feet of bespoke sets built into the underground maze of disused railway tunnels.

Jessica, 42, plays the adult version of Beverly in the film and previously hinted that one of her scenes in the movie is the bloodiest in horror movie history: ""That's what I was told on set. It wasn't real blood, obviously - 4 500 gallons of fake blood. I was immersed in it."

The forthcoming follow-up to the hit 2017 film based on Stephen King's iconic 1986 novel will see the return of "The Losers Club" as adults as they are again tormented by Pennywise the Dancing Clown

This special event in London, will let ticket holders follow in the footsteps of the Derry residents who are terrorised by Pennywise and it promises to be a thrill for fans of the movie and horror movies.

