Second super yacht linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docks in Turkey

Istanbul – A super yacht linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in the Turkish tourist resort of Marmaris on Tuesday, a port source said, a day after another of his yachts arrived in nearby Bodrum, also in the country’s south-west. The Eclipse, which is one of the world's biggest at 162.5 metres long and sails under a Bermudian flag, arrived in Marmaris after cruising south-east of the Greek islands of Crete and Rhodes, according to Marine Traffic data.

The data also showed the super yacht Solaris remained moored in Bodrum, about 80km away, having skirted the waters of European Union countries that have sanctioned the oligarch over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

There was no indication that Abramovich was aboard either of the vessels. He was among several wealthy Russians added to a European Union blacklist last week, and EU governments have acted in recent days to seize yachts and other luxury assets from them. The Eclipse is reported to have two helipads, nine decks, a swimming pool and built-in missile defences. World governments are seeking to isolate President Vladimir Putin and his allies over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation”.

Last week, Abramovich flew to Moscow from Istanbul in his private jet. According to flight-tracking data, it was a second trip by a jet linked to Abramovich between the Turkish city and the Russian capital in three days. A spokesperson for Abramovich didn't reply to a request for comment by the time of publication. The 140-metre yacht Solaris, which also sails under the Bermudian flag, according to Marine Traffic, docked in Bodrum on Monday afternoon, just over a week after it left Montenegro's Adriatic resort town of Tivat on March 13.

Both the Eclipse and the Solaris were built in German shipyards. They are among a string of yachts owned by Abramovich, according to reports in luxury goods publications SuperYachtFan, SuperYacht and Forbes. Several groups have been confirmed as bidders to buy English soccer club Chelsea from Abramovich, who was also hit by British government sanctions after Russia's invasion.