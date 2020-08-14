Should South Africa introduce wine windows like Italy?

Wine windows are making a comeback. The trend started in the 1600s during the Italian Plague to social distance buyers from sellers. Fast forward to 2020 and the wine window craze is slowly starting to resurface.

Many wineries, gelaterias and bars throughout Italy are serving customers using wine windows or buchette del vino as they're known in Italian. The windows offer social distancing and allow businesses to stay open. Mary Forrest, one of the founding members of the Associazione Buchette del Vino, or Wine Windows Association, told Atlas Obscura that five or six restaurants in Florence have reactivated their wine windows during the pandemic.

Besides serving wine, these trendy spots are also serving gelato, coffee and tantalising cocktails. Scholar Massimo Casprini said it allowed for people to social distance.

"The window was closed with a wooden panel, the customer would knock with the knocker, and the wine merchant inside would take the empty bottle and fill it. That meant no direct contact," he told The Bangkok Post.

With its rising popularity, one wonders whether South African establishments should follow suit. While the sale of alcohol is banned in South Africa, it could help the wine industry during these tough times if government amends the regulations.