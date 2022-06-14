Snow getaway fun for skiers and non-skiers to get out of comfort zone and light the passion for a flurry of activities

Snow getaways are holidays of choice for South Africans. And after having been denied access to the slopes for the last two years, ski aficionados have already booked their long-waited ski trip. For the ones still hesitating to join the snow fun, here are some good reasons to try out this unique way of unwinding. And no, you don’t have to be a ski fanatic to enjoy a time in the snow.

Here are some fun alternative options you can try at our favourite snow resorts in the French Alps. Ice skating in Tignes All one needs is an ice rink and a pair of skates to feel like a kid again. If you are looking for some fun twirling and gliding around on the ice, then Tignes is the place to be.

Located in the French Alps, near the Italian border, Tignes is the perfect place to indulge the inner child on an impressive 800m² ice rink. If you book a stay at the all-inclusive Club Med Tignes, your ski pass grants you entry into the rink and you can hire your boots on arrival. If you are one of those who yearn for extra thrills, you can try a spot of diving to explore the world under the ice. Snow mountain biking in Val Thorens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❄️ Val Thorens ❄️ (@val_thorens) Les Trois Vallées (The Three Valleys), a ski region in the Tarentaise Valley in the Savoie region of south-eastern France is the largest ski playground in the world. It includes seven of the best ski resorts including Courchevel, Val Thorens and Méribel and has magnificent slopes that are waiting for you to explore. As a non-skier, you can take to the slopes on specialised studded snow bikes that you can hire from Club Med Val Thorens. These mountain bikes are perfect for exploring the town and surroundings of the stunning region. Suppose you’re on a couple’s getaway and looking for a romantic activity to do together. You can experience the Alps under a starry night. The couple can hop on a snowmobile in the evening and glide under a starry night, over untouched snow to explore the surrounding forests.

Dog sledging in Pragelato-Sestriere Club Med Pragelato Sestriere in the Italian Alps offers another unique way to enjoy the slopes – on a dog sledge! Take in the snowy surrounds at pace, sitting or standing on a sledge pulled by magnificent canines. Over and above that, the superb Via Lattea ski area is a winter paradise, with the splendours of Italian gastronomy and mountain speciality cuisine serving as the perfect reward upon your return from the ride. *Guided departures between 5:30pm – 8pm.

Bobsleighing in La Plagne Many of us watched “Cool Runnings” and we loved it! Watching the team whizzing around the track to victory was such an emotional high. If you are looking to re-live some of the iconic moments from that movie then you are in luck. At La Plagne, a ski destination located in the alpine valley of the Tarentaise (Savoie), you will find the only bobsleigh track that was initially built for the Winter Olympics in 1992. The great news is that the track is now open to anyone wanting their turn to speed around, either as a team or alone. Go for gold!

Nordic and snowshoe walking in Valmorel View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valmorel Tourisme (@valmorel_officiel) Nothing clears the mind like a walk in the outdoors. And a walk in the crisp air over freshly fallen snow can only be better. In the Alps, one of the more popular activities is Nordic walking. Nordic walking is a form of “mindful walking”, where one concentrates on their breathing and is encouraged to be mindful of, and present in one’s surroundings and the moment. This walk is done with specialised snowshoes and poles for balance.