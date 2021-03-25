South Africa Home Affairs to reopen London office on March 29

The SA High Commission in the UK will reopen the South Africa Home Affairs London office on Monday, March 29, 2021. The reopening will allow South Africans living in the UK the opportunity to renew their passports after the SA office closed due to the pandemic. It instead encouraged postal applications where possible, especially for child passport applications and birth registration. The High Commission announced in a statement on its website: "Further to the updated application procedure notice below, please be advised that the office will reopen on 29 March 2021. "We thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. We endeavour to keep everyone safe during your visit at our office. Social distancing measures remain in force. Entry will not be permitted unless a mask is being worn." (sic)

The application process

According to southafricahouse.uk, applicants can download guidelines and application forms using this link. The link will take you to another tab, which will provide all the information you require to make an application.

These include details about adult passport, child passport, lost passport, citizenship and emergency travel documentation. Travellers can only visit by appointment.

Meanwhile, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) will close offices in Pretoria, Manila and Mumbai this month.

INZ said in a statement with border restrictions remaining in place for almost a year, incoming visa volumes have decreased significantly across several visa categories, including visitor and student visa applications.

INZ emphasised the reduction in visa volumes, combined with new technology capabilities, has provided an opportunity to alter the way it operated.

Deputy head of INZ, Catriona Robinson, said: “INZ has made the difficult decision to close our offices in Mumbai, Manila and Pretoria by March 2021 and bring more visa processing onshore.

“This is not a decision that we have made lightly. Our staff in these offices have made a significant contribution to INZ and New Zealand. However, these offices have been closed since March 2020 and with no certainty about when visa volumes may return to normal, INZ has had to make some tough decisions".

