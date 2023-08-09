South African digital nomads can now experience the magic of Malta

With more and more people choosing to embrace a location-independent, technology-enabled lifestyle, the era of the digital nomad is here to stay. Championing this way of work is Mediterranean island country Malta.

Boasting breath-taking landscapes, a rich cultural heritage and a digital nomad visa option for South Africans, Malta has become a destination of choice for remote workers seeking this unique and flexible lifestyle. Today there’s even more reason to choose Malta as a digital nomad base. AC Hotels by Marriott has opened its first property on the island: AC Hotel by Marriott St. Julian’s. Strategically located in the Maltese coastal town of St. Julian’s, the hotel offers easy access to beaches, restaurants, and the historic capital city of Valletta.

Picture: Supplied The Perfectly Precise Hotel boasts 106 contemporary guest rooms and suites, thoughtfully curated to meet the needs of telecommuters.

Every room features plush bedding to ensure a comfortable night’s rest, Nespresso machines for that much-needed caffeine fix, and an ergonomic workspace for uninterrupted productivity. For a moment of leisure and relaxation between remote meetings, digital nomads can unwind at the AC Lounge on the rooftop terrace and watch the breath-taking views of St. Julian’s skyline while enjoying cocktails. The rooftop also features a heated pool, providing the perfect oasis to unwind after a productive day.

With the perfect balance between work and lifestyle amenities, the AC Hotel by Marriott St. Julian’s offers an indoor pool and a well-equipped gym featuring state-of-the-art Matrix equipment.