South African travellers can still fly to Paris during the month of love

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Flights between Paris and Johannesburg will continue, Air France confirmed this week. The airline revealed it was aware of the new regulations issued by the French government on January 29, 2021, and confirmed that all flights will continue to operate to South Africa as scheduled. The airline advised that travellers flying to France need to check the conditions for entry before booking their flight: https://www.interieur.gouv.fr/Actualites/L-actu-du-Ministere/Attestation-de-deplacement-et-de-voyage Air France also confirmed that travellers will still require a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before departure or the 7-day isolation period on arrival in France followed by a second PCR test.

These new regulations do not apply to passengers in transit at Charles de Gaulle.

"Air France reminds passengers that the entry requirements of the country of final destination must still be adhered to.

"The schedule will remain as evening departures from Paris and Johannesburg, and the early arrival from Johannesburg into Paris ensures that passengers can connect to the first wave of connections at Charles de Gaulle with ease to the entire Air France network," the airline said in a statement.

The airline will use Boeing 777-300 aircraft equipped with refurbished cabins to operate the route.

On the aircraft, La Premiere (First Class) has four suites, the Business Class cabin has 58 seats which easily convert into a lie-flat bed and each with direct access to the aisle, Premium Economy has 28 seats and the Economy cabin can accommodate 206 passengers.