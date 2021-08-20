South Africans eager to escape to Europe, Cheapflights study finds

Following the easing of travel restrictions in European destinations like France and Germany, South Africans are yearning to escape the cold for some sunshine. According to Cheapflights data, since Germany lifted its travel ban on South Africa, there has been about a 42% week-on-week increase in flight searches to the destination and a whopping about 138% month-on-month increase.

Laure Bornet, GM of KAYAK EMEA, the company that manages Cheapflights, said the data was based on searches made on cheapflights.co.za between August 1 - 8, for travel to Germany between August 1, 2021, and January 8, 2022, for flights departing from any airport in South Africa. "Since mid-January, South Africans have been banned from travelling to Germany. They can now avoid quarantine there if fully vaccinated, so the news of the ban being lifted is good news. "This information, coupled with greater progress with the vaccination rollout in South Africa, helps restore locals’ interest in international travel," she said.

Destinations According to searches on the Cheapflights portal from January 1 to August 17, 2019, for travel dates January 1 to December 31, 2019, South Africans showed significant interest in travel to Europe. The popular destinations were London, Istanbul, Amsterdam, Paris, Lisbon, Rome, Dublin, Athens, Barcelona, and Germany.