Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Spain faces travel chaos as Ryanair, easyJet workers go on strike

File photo: This is the second round of strikes called by the unions in their attempt to force an agreement with the company. Picture: AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

Published 43m ago

Madrid - Travellers in Spain could face yet more chaos as Ryanair's cabin crew began a new 12-day strike on Tuesday.

The labour action was called by the USO and Sitcpla unions, which argue that Ryanair does not respect Spanish labour law.

The unions also want a "collective agreement and decent working conditions for all staff," which include paid holidays and sick leave as well as a wage hike.

Cabin crew will strike on July 12-15, 18-21 and 25-28 across the ten Spanish airports where Ryanair operates (Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Alicante, Sevilla, Palma, Valencia, Girona, Santiago de Compostela and Ibiza).

On Tuesday morning, Ryanair cancelled 11 flights, and a further 50 flights are suffering significant delays.

This is the second round of strikes called by the unions in their attempt to force an agreement with the company. Ryanair staff already walked out on June 24-26 and June 30-July 2, causing the cancellation of 215 flights and delaying a further 1,225.

Meanwhile, easyJet workers are preparing to stage two sets of three-day strikes on July 15-17 and July 29-31.

