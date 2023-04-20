Sustainable travel: Train routes to add to your bucket list

Many travellers are checking on whether their trip will harm the Earth and are making an effort to reduce their carbon footprint by choosing low-impact travel options and supporting local, sustainable businesses. Therefore, leading hospitality organisations are creating innovative offerings that minimise carbon footprint while providing a new luxury travel experience.

Marriott Bonvoy has hand-selected five epic train routes across Europe and North Africa that combine the convenience, ease and sustainability of train travel, with outstanding hotels from its portfolio. Eastern Europe The Adria InterCity train is a new and exciting way to travel in Eastern Europe. It connects Budapest in Hungary to Split in Croatia, and is a great way to explore both cities.

If you take the train, you can also visit the W Budapest hotel, which is a new and popular hotel. It's in a fancy shopping street, Andrassy Avenue, which is protected by Unesco.

Western Europe Travellers can take the daily Eurostar from London's St Pancras International station, speed beneath the English Channel to reach Brussels, Paris and Amsterdam in just a few hours.

For perfect convenience, guests can start their journey with a night at the historic St Pancras Renaissance Hotel London in the heart of neighbouring King's Cross station.

For perfect convenience, guests can start their journey with a night at the historic St Pancras Renaissance Hotel London in the heart of neighbouring King’s Cross station. View this post on Instagram A post shared by T.O.N.Y™ (@tonyapparel_) Scotland

Italy

The Bernina Express runs between Chur, Switzerland and Tirano in the northern part of Italy. It's a great way to explore this beautiful region of Italy. If you're planning to take this train, you might want to stay at the Geneva Marriott Hotel before you leave. The hotel is at Geneva Train Station and is inspired by Switzerland's history of motor and aeronautic design. It's a nice way to start your journey to northern Italy.

Egypt

Egypt's stunning train line between Aswan and Cairo follows the path of the River Nile. During the journey, travellers can make a stop at the St Regis Cairo in the vibrant heart of the city. The hotel offers breathtaking views of the Nile, and gives guests easy access to the magnificent historical monuments that make Cairo famous. To start the journey in style, visitors can take advantage of the hotel's legendary St Regis Butler Service. With so much to explore, the St Regis Cairo is the perfect place to begin an unforgettable adventure in Egypt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Анюта (@anyuta_brezneva) Egypt’s stunning train line between Aswan and Cairo follows the path of the River Nile. During the journey, travellers can make a stop at the St Regis Cairo in the vibrant heart of the city. The hotel offers breathtaking views of the Nile, and gives guests easy access to the magnificent historical monuments that make Cairo famous. To start the journey in style, visitors can take advantage of the hotel’s legendary St Regis Butler Service. With so much to explore, the St Regis Cairo is the perfect place to begin an unforgettable adventure in Egypt.