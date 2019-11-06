Terry Pheto's Italian foodie journey









Terry Pheto's Foodie Journey in Italy- During her cheese and salami tasting at Bottega Trevi in Rome, Italy. PICTURE: Instagram/Terry Pheto

When in Rome, it is encouraged that you do as the Romans do and that's exactly what Terry Pheto did when she was in the city last week. The award winning actress, who recently received a Best Actress award at the British Urban Film Festival for her role in Faces, was in Italy attending the Longines Dolce Vita event, where she rubbed shoulders with her fellow brand ambassadors, including Bollywood queen, Aishwarya Rai, who was being celebrated by the watch brand for their two decade long relationship. View this post on Instagram Honoured to the celebrate @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb’s 20yrs anniversary with @longines and the new #DolceVita collection in Rome. #eleganceisanattitude #Longines #LonginesDolceVita #DolceVita 👗: @davidtlale A post shared by Terry Pheto (@terrypheto) on Nov 1, 2019 at 8:12am PDT



Wearing a silver and teal gown by David Tlale and a bag by Hamethop, she looked every inch the major she is and likely tuned heads at the star studded event.





So with all the festivities done, what does one do in Rome? Oh, have your fill of the best food the city has to offer.





The actress visited a deli and was fortunate enough to have a cheese monger personally pair some cheese and salami and of course, wine.

Terry Pheto's Foodie Journey in Italy- During her cheese and salami tasting at Bottega Trevi in Rome, Italy. PICTURE: Instagram/Terry Pheto

We dig some digging and found out the deli is called Bottega Trevi. It appears to be a very popular deli, and has dedicated meat/cheese and pastry sections and is close to the Trevi Fountain in Rome.





Reviews of the deli on Trip Advisor are very favourable.





"Typical roman "rosticceria" and pizza "al taglio", a nice selection of prosciutti and affettati, and all can be enjoyed with a good glass of wine. The food is fantastic and the atmasphere was extremely pleasant, service was superb," reads a review posted in September 2019.





Other reviews state the deli has:"The best sandwiches in Rome. Fresh, rich of flavours😍 . Huge varaetly of the best quality food products." and "This place was by far the best place to eat in Rome!"

Pheto also shared a picture of a meal she had at, Casina Valadier, which is located in the iconic Villa Borghese building.





The restaurant is described as: "elegant Italian fine dining restaurant with grand views of city rooftops from its shady terrace."