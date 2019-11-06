When in Rome, it is encouraged that you do as the Romans do and that's exactly what Terry Pheto did when she was in the city last week.
The award winning actress, who recently received a Best Actress award at the British Urban Film Festival for her role in Faces, was in Italy attending the Longines Dolce Vita event, where she rubbed shoulders with her fellow brand ambassadors, including Bollywood queen, Aishwarya Rai, who was being celebrated by the watch brand for their two decade long relationship.