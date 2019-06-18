Palais des Papes depuis Tour Philippe le Bel by JM Rosier/Wikimedia Commons

Life after the White House might appear to be one big holiday for the Obama family, but they work hard at vaction'ing! Since Barack Obama left office in January 2017 he and his family have made the most of their downtime when they can take a break from their busy schedules.

The Obama's have been spotted spending time on Richard Branson's private island with the Virgin mogul, as well as on private yachts and shopping in Europe.

This mid-year break is no different as the Obama's have been seen in Avignon, a city located in the Provence region.

The Daily Mail reports that the Malia and Sasha spoiled their dad on Father's Day with a dinner at the Michelin star restaurant La Mirande and that the family is stayig at "a 65-acre, $62,000 (R 916 340)-a-week 18th-century luxury farmhouse on Bathelasse Island."

Avignon is a historic town in southeastern France’s Provence region - its set on the Rhône River.

If you want to holiday like the Obama's then there's quite a few things to do and see in this town, which is also the seat of Catholic Popes - so there is no shortage of beautiful churches to explore.

Trip Advisor recommends that when you're visiting Avignon you do a wine tour, a Van Gogh tour as well as visit the Pope's Palace.

Other highlights include, Pont Saint-Benezet (Pont d'Avignon), Ile de la Barthelasse and Place de l'Horloge.