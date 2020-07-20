This airline fired its flight attendants and replaced them with pilots

If you are travelling on an Icelandair flight from July 20, chances are you will have a pilot take on the role of a flight attendant. This follows failed negotiating with the Icelandic Cabin Crew Association (FFI), which led to the firing of flight attendants. The airline said in a statement over the weekend the negotiations with the Icelandic Cabin Crew Association have come to an end without a conclusion. It revealed that Icelandair has been negotiating with FFI on a new long-term collective-bargaining agreement for the company’s cabin crew members. It said its objective has been to ensure the long-term competitiveness of the company while safeguarding the competitive compensation and working conditions of its cabin crew members. The airline said the members of the Icelandic Cabin Crew Association rejected a new collective-bargaining agreement which had been "agreed to and signed between the parties’ negotiation committees" on July 8.

“Icelandair has been exploring other options regarding safety and service onboard its aircraft. As a result, the company will instruct its pilots to assume responsibility for safety on board but services will continue to be at a minimum, as it has since the impact of Covid-19 started.

The company expects to initiate discussions with a counterparty within the Icelandic labour market on future terms for the company’s cabin crew members.

“Due to this unfortunate situation, Icelandair will permanently terminate the employment of its current cabin crew members and permanently discontinue the employment relationship between the parties. The company’s pilots will temporarily take over responsibility for onboard safety on July 20,” it said.

Not everyone is happy about the decision.

According to FlightGlobal, FFI has condemned the “unexpected and unilateral” termination of negotiations.

FFI revealed that “Icelandair’s position puts FFI in the precarious position of having to begin preparations for immediate and extensive strike action.”