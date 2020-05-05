This Amsterdam art centre has social distancing dining all figured out

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Some countries are finding innovative ways to lure people back to the outside world. Mediamatic, an arts centre in Amsterdam, created a pop-up restaurant that provides bespoke social distance dining. Guests will get to enjoy a 4-course meal in their own glasshouse overlooking Oosterdok, an island that forms a neighbourhood of Amsterdam. Mediamatic tested the new dining concept called Serres Séparées last week. It revealed the concept on their Instagram page: “Show affection in a safe place with a breathtaking waterside view of Amsterdam (Oosterdok). Our restaurant will create homes of intimacy and safety once we're open again. We'll welcome you from a distance in one of our greenhouses to parley and experience our delicious plant-based gastronomy. Serres Séparées is a new dining experience of @mediamatic_eten.” (sic).

The bespoke experience has generated much hype on social media, and due to its rising popularity, Serres Séparées is fully booked until the end of June. The experience will take place from May 21 to June 27, 2020. Future guests will need to join the newsletter for updates. They cannot reserve a spot via telephone.

Once they get a seat, guests can choose between two timeslots, 6 pm-8.30pm, or 8.30pm to 11pm. They offer a two-person ticket. An extra person will be charged €40 (R800) at the door. Solo dining experiences are available.

The Netherlands has begun easing restrictions but has advised people to stay home as much as possible. They allowed to leave the house for groceries, to walk the dog or care for someone else.

Children and teenagers will be allowed to participate in organised and supervised outdoor sports activities from April 29. The Government of the Netherlands revealed that everyone should stay 1.5 metres away from others.