This chilly European destination is set to be hot new destination escape for South Africans

With some parts of Europe welcoming South African travellers, snow escapes are becoming increasingly popular for South Africans. While most travellers escape the cold for sunshine, the French Alps is one of the most stunning landscapes in the world that offers plenty of fun for all types of South African travellers. And there are direct flights from South Africa.

Keen South Africans should visit during the European snow season, from December to April. Laura Hendel, the marketing manager for Club Med Southern Africa, suggests that travellers who haven't been skiing before visit during the European Spring snow season in March or April. "Not only are the days longer and the weather warmer, but the slopes are less crowded, allowing you to practice without being overwhelmed by hundreds of other skiers and snowboarders whizzing past.

"Holidaying during the Spring ski season also gives you the benefit of better rates that come with the end of the season and coincides perfectly with South African school holidays and public holidays. It’s a great time to travel," said Hendel. Non-skier? Don't fret. Most resorts offer ski and snowboard gear rentals with lessons for all levels. These snow holidays are attractive for kids, too.

"Children as young as four years can start learning to ski. Some resorts have dedicated snow gardens for little ones where they can learn to ski in a gentle, fun way and develop the skills they need," she added. It is also fun for couples and families. "A couple or family snow holiday can be a wonderful experience, combining fun on the slopes with quality time in a magical atmosphere. It’s an opportunity to not just bring home new memories, but you can bring home new passions and experiences that you may never have done before.

"Any holiday taken with your significant other or family is bound to be a great time away, but why not take it one step further and try something you have never experienced before on a magical snowy escape in the Alps. It’s a decision you will not regret," said Hendel. She suggested that travellers find resorts that also offer non-ski activities. Adults who are fully vaccinated by European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, are allowed entry into France without quarantine.