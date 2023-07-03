This hotel just got voted the best in the world

By Lisa Fleisher The 94-room Belmond Hotel Cipriani has a storied history.

It was opened in the 1950s by the inventor of the Bellini, with a bar that continues to be legendary to this day. It has an Olympic-sized outdoor swimming pool at the edge of the Canale di San Giorgio Maggiore, apparently the result of confusion between feet and meters during construction. And last it was named the best hotel in the world by a new list that gives properties a composite score based on information that's compiled from a wide array of sources.

The list, called Top 1,000 World's Best Hotels, is by French company La Liste. Its rankings are not a result of a judging panel that conducts in-person visits, but rather a compilation of customer ratings on booking websites, published reviews from travel magazines, global and local media coverage, as well as other travel guides.

It's a similar format and methodology as what the company uses to produce the namesake global restaurants list for which it's best known. Helene Pietrini, managing director of La Liste, said she saw a gap in the market for a resource that pulls together various reviews into one place that travellers can scroll through to get their imagination going.

"People love to be inspired with hotels ranked from the best to - not the worst, but all the great hotels in the world," she said in an interview. "They want to see a longer list of great places to go to, not always the most expensive." Sustainability and uniqueness are more important to some consumers than luxury, she added, which is in part why some specific hotels are pulled out and highlighted.

La Liste joins a crowded field of rankings and guides for travellers - though few have tackled hotels specifically.

Other rankings, for instance, offer insight on the world's best destinations, restaurants, bars and airlines. Even Michelin began as a travel guide, scoring eateries for road trippers crisscrossing Europe. But La Liste will soon gain important competition: In September, 50 Best will release its own inaugural hotel ranking to complement its influential lists of the World's Best Restaurants and Bars. (Pietrini used to work at 50 Best.) The publications usually make money through sponsorships with culinary or beverage brands, credit-card and travel-related companies.

The Michelin Guide, 50 Best and others also take money from municipalities, states or publicly funded tourism agencies, who wish to promote and lend credibility to their local dining scenes. La Liste doesn't yet have any government sponsors, but it's not opposed to the idea, Pietrini said. In one of the more creative uses of its rankings, La Liste has a global partnership with Hyundai, which incorporates the recognised restaurants into its GPS navigation system and flags them with a little chef's hat.

The hotels selected by La Liste heavily skew luxury, with at least 80 properties under the Four Seasons brand showing up in the top 1 600. Most are in the US, followed by Italy, France and the UK. The Peninsula Chicago was the top American hotel on the list, another example of city hotels edging out resorts that are destinations unto themselves. The list also includes more European grand dames and hotels in major cities, which get written about more frequently in global outlets and have more visitors than some in areas of South America or more remote towns.

In the future, the company might add more affordable hotels or guest homes to an extended list, Pietrini said.

Alongside the list is a set of special honours decided upon by La Liste staff members, who aren't required to visit the properties but use their own judgment to spot trends, cross-reference sources and chat with their contacts in the industry. It gave four hotels awards for ethics and sustainability, including Bambu Indah in Bali and Six Senses Shaharut in Israel. New arrivals awards for those opened in the past year went to Atlantis the Royal in Dubai, the Peninsula in Istanbul, Capella in Sydney and others.

Hotels that are new or have recently undergone major renovations can quickly show up in the list, Pietrini said. She cited the Cheval Blanc in Paris, which opened in 2021 and was among those with the top five score. On the best hotels list, the scoring system resulted in many ties, with 20 hotels sharing the No. 5 spot.

They include the Bulgari Hotel in Dubai, the Rosewood in London, the Baccarat Hotel in New York and the Banyan Tree Mayakoba in Mexico - all with 98 out of 100 points. And there nearly 200 hotels that received top 10 scores. (For example, 37 tied for the No. 10 spot with a score of 95.5.) Here's a look at the top hotels, according to La Liste:

Belmond Hotel Cipriani Location: Venice, Italy Score: 99.75

Rank: 1 --- Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Score: 99.5 Rank: 2 (tied)

--- The Peninsula Chicago Location: Chicago, US

Score: 99.5 Rank: 2 (tied) ---

Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle De France Location: Saint-Barthélemy, France Score: 99.5

Rank: 2 (tied) --- L'Ermitage Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, US Score: 99 Rank: 3 (tied)

--- The Savoy Location: London, U.K.

Score: 99 Rank: 3 (tied) ---

La Réserve Paris Location: Paris, France Score: 99

Rank: 3 (tied) --- Le Meurice

Location: Paris, France Score: 99 Rank: 3 (tied)

--- Il San Pietro di Positano Location: Positano, Italy

Score: 99 Rank: 3 (tied) ---

The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur Location: Udaipur, India Score: 99

Rank: 3 (tied) --- Park Hotel Vitznau

Location: Vitznau, Switzerland Score: 99 Rank: 3 (tied)

--- The Peninsula Shanghai Location: Shanghai, China