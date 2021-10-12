This UK property is a social distancing paradise for SA visitors

If you're travelling to the United Kingdom, why not start with a trip to Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa? With a focus on social distancing, guests can savour in the views of the restored Palladian mansion as they ride through a long driveway to get to the English property.

At Lucknam, the aim is to help guests reconnect with each other while enjoying the great outdoor. Its classical gardens, extensive parkland and paddocks create the ideal opportunity for a restful break. Besides the natural beauty, the luxe hotel offers 43 bedrooms ranging from classic to a grand master suite. For something more private, guests can check into country cottages set within the estate. Dog lovers can also bring their furry friends with them, there's a £25 charge (about R510) per dog per day. The property is also home to a spa where guests can indulge in treatments like the Ultimate Age-Defyer facial or the Balanced Body Ritual.

The spa also features a 20-metre indoor swimming pool, an outdoor saltwater plunge pool, a manicure/pedicure room, a social lounge with a mixology bar, thermal cabins featuring Japanese Salt, Amethyst Room, Aromatic Steam and Sauna and a spa boutique. Guests can also hit the floodlit tennis courts, enjoy yoga at The Studio or soak up some sun in the garden. The five-star property also offers excellent dining options. Sample Michelin Star meals at Restaurant Hywel Jones or The Brasserie for an informal, al fresco meal. Travellers should also try their famous Sunday lunch and afternoon tea.